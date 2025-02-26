‘Dolton Dictator’ Tiffany Henyard Crushed In Dem Primary After Scandal-Plagued Mayoral Term

Instagram / @tiffanyhenyard

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:30 AM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Highly controversial Illinois “super mayor” Tiffany Henyard is out after suffering a devastating defeat Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The “super mayor” was defeated handily in Tuesday’s Democratic primary after over a year of multiple scandals, wild antics, and controversial remarks ended up coming back to bite her on the biggest night.

The “Dolton Dictator” ran into her own demise as voters overwhelmingly picked village Trustee Jason House as the Democratic nominee.

According to Cook County election results, House received 88% of the vote while Henyard only garnered a small 12%.

This comes after Henyard said early Tuesday morning that she would easily win, making it clear, “I see no competition,” according to Fox 32.

“Come be part of me making history once again,” she said on Facebook. “I’m calling for my base, I’m calling for all the people that love the super mayor, who say you support me, I need you to show up and show out,” Henyard added, a request that fell horrifically short.

House, who was once considered an ally of Henyard, told CBS Chicago he was very happy as he declared victory.

“The voters have spoken. They’ve spoken in a loud way,” House said. “And I’ve said it before — I’ll always say it — this does not represent Dolton. We had one rogue individual,” he added in reference to Henyard. “Dolton is proud, and we are happy that we’re ready to change the narrative.” “We faced four years of intimidation, four years of failure, and tonight is the new day for the community of Dolton,” he told enthusiastic supporters.

Meanwhile, Henyard told WGN following the results, “The people have spoken.” “God must have a different plan for me,” she added, seemingly accepting her defeat.

The 41-year-old mayor, who was first elected in 2021, faced intense scrutiny over multiple accusations and eye-popping headlines.

She faced accusations of off-the-rails spending, which included lavish trips, as the Dolton village government became the focus of an FBI probe last year.

Additionally, the mayor recently went viral for jumping into a brawl during a town board meeting in Thornton, where she serves as supervisor, although she lost the Democratic nomination for that position earlier this year.

Despite all the controversy surrounding her, Henyard has repeatedly defended herself against all the criticism and accusations, calling it a smear campaign and fake news.

“I want to heal my community after this,” she said online before later arguing there was voter suppression in the village due to a polling place being moved.

Local residents and business owners were thrilled Tuesday night, including Lawrence Gardner, 57, who had alleged Henyard targeted his now-closed trucking business because he did not donate to her campaign.

“The Wicked Witch of the West is dead! It’s over. Now we have to go another eight weeks to bury her,” he told the New York Post in a message. “It was just like I was reborn,” he said of the results.

Meanwhile, Henyard’s mayoral term will end in May. House is now expected to face an independent candidate in April for the general election.

Another vocal critic, Valeria Stubbs, was happy to see voters ready to move on.

“She got the stuffing beat out of her!” she said in an interview. “If I can do a backwards hand flip right now — and I’m 67 years old next month — I would definitely do it,” Stubbs continued. “I praise God. That’s all I have to say. Ding, dong, the witch is gone!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!