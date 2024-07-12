Rookie Paul Skenes gets rare ‘call’ to start for NL in All-Star Game

July 12, 2024 – 9:38 AM PDT

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Rookie sensation Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will start for the National League at Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old right-hander was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft and has started only 11 games in the major leagues.

National League All-Star manager Torey Lovullo informed Skenes and the public of his decision Friday morning by calling into Skenes’ interview on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

“Paul, first of all, how are you doing? I just wanted to congratulate you. I’ve chosen you to be the starter for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game,” Lovullo said. “I’m really, really excited for you. Unbelievable honor. So well deserved. We’re super-excited to make this announcement.

“You represent so many great things that this game craves. It’s such a great story. The way you’ve come on the scene, the way you’ve done it with such humbleness, it’s noticeable. I’ll be honored to be your manager. I’ll be honored to see you throw your first pitch.”

Patrick asked Lovullo, “Is Paul on a pitch count?”

Lovullo replied with laughter.

“We’ll see what’s going on there. We’ve got 11 guys to get there. Paul’s going to throw up a big zero in the first inning for us and we’ll take it from there,” Luvollo said.

Skenes improved to 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA when he tossed seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win Thursday at Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-6 Skenes made his MLB debut on May 11 and has struck out 89 batters with 13 walks across 66 1/3 innings this season.

He becomes just the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game — the first in nearly 30 years. He joins Hideo Nomo (1995), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976) and Dave Stenhouse (1962).

Skenes is also the first Pirates pitcher to start the midsummer classic since Jerry Reuss in 1975.

–Field Level Media

Advertisements below

Share this post!