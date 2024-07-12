Delta Airlines Issues Apology Over Contentious Palestine Post From Official X Account

(Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:45 AM – Friday, July 12, 2024

Delta Airlines faced intense backlash after the company’s social media account said it would be “terrified” if flight attendants wore a Palestinian flag pin, forcing it to issue an apology.

On Wednesday, an X user posted two photos of Delta flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins, which the user described as “Hamas badges,” during the flights, which caused the airline to respond.

“I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally,” the airline wrote in a post. “Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed.”

Currently, Delta who has more than 1.6 million followers on the platform, deleted the post the following day and demoted the worker.

“Delta removed a mistakenly posted comment on X Wednesday because it was not in line with our values and our mission to connect the world,” the airline told the New York Post in a statement.

“The team member responsible for the post has been counseled and no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this error.”

A Delta spokesperson said the two staffers were being offered support, according to The Hill.

The same day, the airline announced a ban on employees wearing any flag badges, except the American flag, starting July 15th.

The X user who posted the photos used them to reference the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil,” the tweet read. “Now imagine getting into a Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?”

The post by Delta instantly caused criticism, including on the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“Whether this racist post on Delta’s X account was approved or unauthorized, Delta must apologize and take steps to educate its employees about this type of dangerous anti-Palestinian racism,” the organization wrote on X. “Bigotry against Palestinian-Americans is absolutely out of control in workplaces and at schools — and it must stop.”

The latest controversy comes after JetBlue in May, banned its employees from wearing flag badges after a Jewish passenger accused the airline of “blatant anti-Semitism” following a canceled flight.

As a result, the passenger’s trip was canceled because he objected to a flight attendant wearing a “Free Palestine” pin during his trip to Las Vegas.

