Pat McAfee: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce returning to play in 2025

February 27, 2025 – 12:14 PM PST

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/File Photo

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is returning to the field next season.

Kelce made his intentions known with a text to Pat McAfee, who promptly shared it on his show Thursday.

“I’m coming back for sure,” Kelce wrote, per McAfee. “Gonna try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

The text is in line with what Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said on Tuesday.

Kelce, 35, said earlier this month he was weighing his future in the wake of the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Kelce wound up with four catches for 39 yards.

“I know everybody wants to know whether I’m playing next year and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast.

A four-time first-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl choice through 12 NFL seasons, Kelce would carry a $19.8 million cap hit in 2025.

Kelce made 97 receptions for 823 yards in the 2024 regular season, his lowest yardage total since 2014. He posted seven consecutive 1,000-yard years from 2016-22.

