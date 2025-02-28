Gregg Popovich tells Spurs he won’t return this season

By Reuters

February 27, 2025 – 4:47 PM PST

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich answers questions during Media day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images/File Photo

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich met with the team Thursday for the first time since his stroke and informed the players he is not returning this season.

“I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season,” Popovich said in a statement through the team. “Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job, and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”

ESPN reported last week that the team expected to finish the campaign without Popovich, who suffered what the Spurs called a mild stroke on Nov. 2 just five games into the season.

Johnson, the interim coach, has led the Spurs to a 22-30 mark (24-33 overall) in the absence of Popovich, who has coached the team since the 1996-97 season and won five NBA championships.

Popovich’s plans for next season are unknown.

The winningest coach in NBA history turned 76 on Jan. 28. Popovich owns a career record of 1,407-843 in 2,250 games with the Spurs. The three-time NBA Coach of the Year was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

–Field Level Media

