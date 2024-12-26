Lamar Jackson breaks QB career rushing record

December 25, 2024 – 6:55 PM PST

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts under center against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is officially the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Ravens star on Wednesday broke the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback, getting just enough to pass Michael Vick as the Ravens demolished the host Houston Texans 31-2.

Entering the game 86 yards behind Vick, Jackson collected 87 rushing yards in the game. That moved him one yard past Vick at 6,110. He set the mark with a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter. Earlier in the period, Jackson turned in the play of the game with a 48-yard scoring run to make it 24-2 and put the game away.

Jackson was playing in the 102nd game of his seven-year career. Vick played in 143 games over 13 seasons.

The 27-year-old Jackson is in the midst of perhaps the best season of his career. He has already established career highs in passing touchdowns (39), total touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,955) as he makes a case for what would be his third MVP award.

–Field Level Media

Advertisements below

Share this post!