Christmas Day Shooting At Phoenix Airport Leaves Three Injured, Including 1 Stabbed

(Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:50 AM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

Three people were shot and another was stabbed during a wild Christmas family fight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to authorities.

The chaos began at a pre-security restaurant in Terminal Four around 9:45 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun during a fight and started shooting, according to ABC 15.

Three people were left with gunshot wounds, including a woman left fighting for her life.

Police then detained a man with at least one stab wound and an uninjured girl in the airport parking garage, according to CNN.

“I believe this was a family dispute that escalated,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson told reporters early Thursday.

Four people were then rushed to the hospital, including the shot woman who was left in critical condition.

Additionally, two men were also shot and the man who was stabbed are all stable, cops stated.

None of those involved have been identified so far.

The incident forced the terminal’s security checkpoint and restaurants to shut down temporarily, airport officials and police told CNN.

No flights were affected and the investigation is still ongoing.

