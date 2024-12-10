Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase take over as Bengals edge Cowboys

December 9, 2024 – 8:53 PM PST

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Joe Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 remaining to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The Cowboys (5-8) were on the verge of a huge break when former Bengal Nick Vigil blocked a Cincinnati punt just after the two-minute warning. However, teammate Amani Oruwariye muffed the recovery and Maema Njongmeta grabbed the ball to give Cincinnati possession.

Three plays later, Burrow hit Chase for the game-winning points.

Dallas got up to its own 48 on the final drive of the game but could get no further.

Burrow was 33-for-44 passing for 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Bengals (5-8), who snapped a three-game skid. Chase hauled in 14 catches for 177 yards and a pair of scores.

Cooper Rush completed 16 of 31 passes for 183 yards, two TDs and a pick as the Cowboys got outgained 433-322. Rico Dowdle led the rushing attack with 131 yards on 18 carries.

Cade York drew the Bengals even at 20-20 with a 29-yard field goal with 10:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys had overcome a 17-10 halftime deficit. They started the second half strong, moving 70 yards on eight plays in just 4:28 to make it 17-17. Rush capped the impressive march with a 3-yard scoring strike to Brandin Cooks.

Brandon Aubrey booted a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth to put Dallas up 20-17.

The teams traded first-quarter touchdowns, with Rush hooking up with CeeDee Lamb for an 11-yard score before Chase hauled in a pass from Burrow and got into the end zone from 5 yards out to forge a 7-7 tie.

Lamb finished with 93 yards and the TD on six catches.

After Aubrey drilled a 35-yarder, Burrow threw a 19-yard touchdown to Chase Brown to give Cincinnati a 14-10 edge with 3:30 to play in the first half.

York made good on a 37-yard field goal three minutes later for the 17-10 advantage at intermission.

–Field Level Media

Advertisements below

Share this post!