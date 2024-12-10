Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg says cancer has returned, spread

December 10, 2024 – 9:59 AM PST

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is introduced during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, NY. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg announced Tuesday that his prostate cancer has relapsed and has spread to other organs.

Sandberg also vowed to “continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this.”

The following is Sandberg’s statement in its entirety:

“To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share an update on my prostate cancer. Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs. This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family.”

Sandberg, 65, initially announced his diagnosis in January and began to undergo treatment. On Aug. 16, he said he was cancer-free.

“Ryne is an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere,” Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement on Tuesday. “I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer. Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion and that will serve him well in this challenge.”

Sandberg spent 15 of his 16 major league seasons with the Cubs, along with 13 games at the start of his career for the Philadelphia Phillies (1981).

Sandberg was the 1984 National League MVP, when he batted a career-high .314 with a major league-leading 19 triples and 114 runs scored as well as 19 home runs, 84 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

He also earned the second of his nine career Gold Glove awards that year. He was a 10-time All-Star selection and a seven-time Silver Slugger honoree, batting .285 with 282 home runs and 1,061 RBIs in his 2,164-game career.

Sandberg, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, also spent parts of three seasons (2013-15) as the Phillies’ manager. The team went 119-159 in that stretch.

