It’s a boy! Phils’ Bryce Harper uses blue bat for gender reveal

April 15, 2025 – 8:08 AM PDT

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper put his spin on the gender reveal trend by stepping to the plate with a blue bat on Monday night.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their fourth child. After ordering pink and blue bats from Victus Sports to cover his bases, he went to the plate for his first at-bat against the San Francisco Giants with the blue.

The first baseman struck out swinging in that at-bat and finished 1-for-5 in the 10-4 home loss, but he hit a home run with his creativity.

After initially teasing Harper with the pink bat, All-Star shortstop Trea Turner handed the two-time MVP the blue lumber in the dugout before the Phillies batted in the bottom of the first inning.

“He thought he was having a girl, so I had to mess with him a little bit,” Turner said. “Sure enough, it was a boy. I ended up handing him the blue one and he was pretty happy.”

The Harpers have three young children, a son named Krew and daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn.

“I think he would have been excited either way,” Turner said. “Now he’s got two of each. I feel like, kind of a complete family already, but any time you can add another person to the family, I think it’s special. I think he’s super excited.”

–Field Level Media

