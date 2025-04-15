Luka Doncic’s No. 77 Lakers jersey is NBA’s best-seller

By Reuters

April 14, 2025 – 1:32 PM PDT

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) jerseys are draped on every seat at Crypto.com Arena for the game against the Utah Jazz. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/File photo

Luka Doncic’s trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers shook the basketball world, and apparently motivated the fans, too.

Doncic’s No. 77 Lakers jersey was the top seller for the 2024-25 regular season according to NBAStore.com sales, the NBA announced Monday.

A native of Slovenia, Doncic became the first international player to have the most popular jersey in the NBA.

He is also the first person other than Steph Curry or LeBron James to top the list for more than a decade. The last time Curry or James didn’t have the best-selling jersey was when Carmelo Anthony’s No. 1 New York Knicks jersey was the most popular in the 2012-13 season.

Curry and James haven’t gone far, though. Curry’s No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey is second this season and James’ No. 23 Lakers jersey is third.

The rest of the top 10 includes:

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

5. Jalen Brunson, Knicks

6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

7. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

8. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

10. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

–Field Level Media

