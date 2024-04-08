Zelenskyy: ‘If Congress Does Not Help Ukraine, Ukraine Will Lose The War’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Turkish President at the Dolmabahce Presidental office in Istanbul on March 8, 2024. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:20 PM – Monday, April 8, 2023

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if the United States does not authorize even more military assistance and funds to counter Russia’s efforts, Kyiv will lose the war against Russia.

Advertisement

Congress has been reportedly blocking a military aid package for Ukraine for months.

“It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war,” said Zelenskyy on a video meeting of a Kyiv-organized fundraising platform, United24, according to AFP.

Without the additional funding, which adds to the estimated $113 billion already provided to Kyiv, Zelenskyy claimed it would be “difficult” for Ukraine to survive.

Meanwhile, “America’s European, Asian, and NATO allies have [also] committed $178 billion to supporting Ukraine,” according to an Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report that was released on February 8th, 2024.

“If Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked,” Zelenskyy reiterated.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been going on for more than two years, and it seems no closer to being over than it was when Moscow sent its armies across the shared border.

Plus, Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine would never consider a peaceful agreement in its 16-month conflict with Russia as long as Moscow controls Crimea.

“We cannot imagine Ukraine without Crimea. And while Crimea is under the Russian occupation, it means only one thing: War is not over yet,” Zelenskyy said in a CNN interview.

Meanwhile, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) chimed in last week and commented on the situation in her own words on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s X (Twitter) account.

“We are losing our country to the illegal invasion—that’s happening every single day at our southern border. And I am so pissed off about it because the American people are pissed off about it,” MTG said on Carlson’s show. “This isn’t a Republican speaker we have right now; this is a Democrat speaker of the House because there is zero daylight between what Nancy Pelosi did last Congress and what Mike Johnson is doing now as our so-called Republican speaker of the House.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!