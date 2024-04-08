Police: Shooting At Las Vegas Law Office Leaves 3 People Dead, Including The Gunman

Law enforcement responds to a shooting Monday, April 8, 2024 at a law office in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:36 PM -Monday, April 8, 2024

Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a law office near Las Vegas on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

According to law enforcement, the male suspect allegedly killed two people inside Prince Law Group before turning the gun on himself during an altercation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting inside the business in Summerlin, a neighborhood approximately 15 miles away from Las Vegas.

“This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding,” police said on social media. “Please avoid the area.”

According to Fox 5, schools in the area were put on soft lockdowns. They have since been lifted.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill, said that there is no further threat at this time.

“We believe the suspect is deceased,” he said. “There is no further threat to the community.”

“The suspect was not killed by my police. We believe he took his own life,” McMahill added.

Additionally, details on the victims and the gunman, such as their names and their relationship with one another, have not been released. It is still unclear if the victims were employees of the law firm.

Authorities are still investigating a motive as to why the shooting took place.

“We have a theory at this point, but I cannot release any of that information until we’ve confirmed that information,” McMahill said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!