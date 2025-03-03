Zelensky ‘Ready To Sign’ Mineral Deal, Says Ukraine Should Continue Receiving U.S. Aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for the European Political Community Summit at Blenheim Palace on July 18, 2024 in Woodstock, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:43 AM – Monday, March 3, 2025

Despite being “kicked out” of the White House on Friday, Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that he is still “ready to sign” the U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal.

Advertisement

Following the contentious Friday meeting between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader, which resulted in an argumentative exchange, Zelensky reiterated to reporters that he “just want[s] the Ukrainian position to be heard.”

“We want our partners to remember who the aggressor is in this war,” Zelensky said, insinuating that President Donald Trump is on the side of Russia, since he called him out on rejecting a peace deal and being unappreciative for the billions that the U.S. has provided in weaponry.

Nevertheless, Zelensky expressed that he is still ready to sign the minerals deal, adding that a “ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine.”

“Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side,” he added. “I want the U.S. to stand more firmly on our side.”

The mineral agreement was facilitated to pave the way for future security assurances between the two nations through economic incentives. However, it remained in limbo after a fallout at the White House on Friday — where Zelensky was asked to leave without signing the deal.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has now tried to turn to Europe as an alternative to security guarantees from the United States, stating: “In the near future, all of us in Europe will shape our common positions – the lines we must achieve and the lines we cannot compromise on.”

“These positions will be presented to our partners in the United States.”

Following the meeting, President Trump said that Zelensky could return to the White House when he’s “ready for peace.”

However, a lasting peace agreement between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States seems more distant now after President Trump responded to a statement made by Zelensky on Monday. Zelensky stated that the path to peace is “still very, very far away” suggesting that he prefers to continue fighting the ongoing war.

“Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to continue receiving U.S. aid, he continued. Trump quickly responded, highlighting the unappreciative and demanding attitude conveyed by Zelensky — which also prompted the president to react negatively on Friday.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. –Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?” Trump wrote on Monday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!