Robert Crimo III Pleads Guilty To Highland Park Shooting 

Robert E. Crimo III speaks to Lake County’s assistant public defender Anton Trizna as he appears for a hearing before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse on June 26, 2024 in Waukegan, Illinois. Crimo III is charged with killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at July 4th parade in the suburban Chicago town of Highland Park in 2022. (Photo by Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

10:57 AM – Monday, March 3, 2025

Robert E. Crimo III has pleaded guilty in the case of the Highland Park shooting, which left seven dead and dozens of other people injured.

On Monday, Crimo pleaded guilty just moments before opening arguments in his murder trial were set to kick off, reversing his previous not-guilty plea.

He was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for every person murdered, 48 counts of attempted murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

However, the aggravated battery charges were all dropped before the jury selection began.

Crimo, 24, was accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more when he opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers near Chicago in 2022.

According to authorities, Crimo was on a rooftop when he fired off dozens of rounds into a crowd of a parade.

Robert Crimo Jr., Crimo’s father, was also charged for giving his son access to the firearm. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct partly for sponsoring his son’s gun license application in 2019 — despite the then-teen threatening to “kill everyone.”

Crimo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23rd.

