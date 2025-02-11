Zelensky Proposes Seized Territory Swap With Russia In Negotiations, Demands American Security Guarantees

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2025. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:19 PM – Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Tuesday that he plans on offering to swap seized land to Russia as part of any ongoing negotiations to end the nearly three year-long war.

“We will swap one territory for another,” Zelensky stated during an interview with the Guardian, which was published on Tuesday.

Zelensky stated that he plans on offering part of the Kursk region it seized from Russia in August, adding that he is unsure which territories Ukraine would request in return, “But all our territories are important, there is no priority.”

Throughout the interview, Zelensky stated that “Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees.”

“There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no,” he continued.

Zelensky pointed towards the U.S.-manufactured Patriot air defense systems as a critical system of defense the United States could provide that the European nations couldn’t.

“Only Patriot can defend us against all kinds of missiles, only Patriots. There are other [European] systems … but they cannot provide full protection … So even from this small example you can see that without America, security guarantees cannot be complete,” Zelensky added.

President Donald Trump expressed his apathetic views regarding Ukraine on Monday, stating that “They (Ukraine) may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian some day, or they may not be Russian some day.”

Trump continued on, stating that any prior or additional support for Ukraine would need to be matched with “rare earth” materials in return.

“We are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back, And I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth,” Trump added. “And they have essentially agreed to do that, so at least we don’t feel stupid.”

While Trump has called for a swift end to the war and Zelensky demands security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded for Ukraine to withdraw from Russian regions that it seized throughout the war, as well as guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO.

As the two sides prepare negotiations, Zelensky is expected to travel to the Munich Security Conference this week, where he plans on meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who stated last year that he doesn’t “really care what happens to Ukraine, one way or the other.”

Additionally, President Trump added on Tuesday that he is “sending Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky. This War MUST and WILL END SOON — Too much Death and Destruction. The U.S. has spent BILLIONS of Dollars Globally, with little to show. WHEN AMERICA IS STRONG, THE WORLD IS AT PEACE.”

