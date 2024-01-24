Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Gets No Prison Time, Receives Probation

(Ventura County District Attorney)

OAN's Abril Elfi

1:23 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A California woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend at least 108 times during a moment of “cannabis-induced psychosis” has received probation and no prison time.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Bryn Spejcher was sentenced to two years probation and has been ordered to do 100 hours of community service after being found guilty of the murder of her boyfriend, Chad O’Melia.

Spejcher was found guilty on December 1st, 2023, of involuntary manslaughter after she stabbed her boyfriend, Chad O’Melia, 108 times after smoking marijuana.

Prosecutors stated that the stabbing took place sometime between May 27th and May 28th in 2018 at Omelia’s apartment.

“Both took several hits from a bong loaded with marijuana,” the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office stated. “[However] Spejcher had an adverse reaction to the marijuana and suffered from what experts call ‘cannabis-induced psychotic disorder.’”

She then became allegedly “unconscious” when she repeatedly stabbed O’Melia, according to the state’s mental health expert. When the police arrived, she also stabbed her dog and then turned the knife on herself.

“In the early morning hours of May 28, 2018, law enforcement arrived at the apartment to find Mr. O’Melia in a pool of blood and Spejcher screaming hysterically with a knife still in her hands,” according to District Attorney Erik Nasarenko’s office.

“Before law enforcement could disarm her, Spejcher plunged the knife into her own neck,” prosecutors said in a statement after her conviction. “Officers used a taser and several baton blows before they were able to finally disarm Spejcher.”

