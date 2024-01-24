Hyundai, Kia Car Thefts On The Rise

New Kia cars are displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Kia on May 30, 2023 in San Leandro, California. A surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts began last year after viral videos appeared on social media sites showing how to exploit the lack of antitheft computer chips in the cars. Kia and Hyundai cars continue to be stolen more than three months after the auto manufacturers deployed software fixes to help curb the thefts. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

1:02 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2023

Several cities saw an exponential rise in motor vehicle thefts last year.

Chicago, Illinois reported 29,063 car thefts in 2023.

According to the Illinois Policy Institute that amounts to a 26% increase compared to 2022. It’s also the highest amount recorded since Chicago began recording crime online in 2001.

As car thefts reached an all-time high, the city’s arrest rate for motor vehicle thefts reached a historic low of 2.6%.

Texas also saw a heavy increase in car thefts. Dallas reported a 40% increase of more than 18,000 incidents.

Police in Austin have investigated 10,234 car thefts since January of 2022, averaging with an arrest rate of 8%.

San Antonio also saw a 53% spike.

Oakland, California saw its highest number of car thefts in over a decade. The city reported more than 14,700 incidents in 2023 – a 44% increase compared to 2022.

Data from the Highway Loss Data Institute shows that thefts of Kias and Hyundais have skyrocketed 1,000% since 2020.

Notably, of the more than 10,000 vehicles reported stolen in Austin, 2,370 were Kias and Hyundais.

Investigators believe the nationwide increase may be tied to viral TikTok videos where thieves, known as the self-proclaimed “Kia Boyz,” demonstrated how easy it was to steal the vehicles by using a USB cable as a key.

Both of the companies have developed software to detect a “faux key,” but thefts are still seeing an exponential rise.

Owners are advised not to trust that feature alone due to not all models being equipped for the update.

Lawmakers in Austin, Texas recently pushed through resolution calling on the federal government to recall models to the vehicle that lack protective features.

City Council member Vanessa Fuentes said it’s “a matter of public safety.”

“We want to make sure our residents know the vulnerabilities of owning and operating a Kia and Hyundai and by drawing attention to how unsafe they are and how vulnerable they can be to theft,” Fuentes told KXAN.

New York City, Baltimore and Seattle have also passed similar resolutions.

