Woman Detained After Stealing 65 Stanley Cups Worth $2,500

A 23-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested in Roseville, California for allegedly stealing 65 Stanley products worth approximately $2,500. (Roseville Police Department)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:42 AM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024

A 23-year-old woman has been detained in Roseville, California, after reportedly stealing 65 Stanley cups valued up to $2,500.

The 23-year-old unidentified woman has been arrested after police claimed that they discovered the 65 stolen stainless-steel cups in her car, worth a total of $2,500. According to the Roseville Police Department, the alleged crime happened on Wednesday, January 17th, in Roseville, which is roughly 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The woman was stopped by authorities with an abundance of Stanley merchandise stuffed into her car’s trunk and passenger seat.

In a statement on Facebook, the Roseville Police Department announced that officers with the department on January 17th responded to allegations of a robbery at a retail store on the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road.

“Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them,” police stated. “The suspect refused to stop for the staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise.”

An officer later noticed the suspect’s car as it was turning into a nearby highway and during a traffic stop. During a police search of the car, they discovered the 65 Stanley cups, “valued at nearly $2,500.”

The unidentified Sacramento woman was taken into custody on suspicion of grand theft. Placer County Superior Court is where the case is currently pending, according to a spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department.

Police have released images of the stolen goods that they found inside the car. These included dozens of Stanley drinking cups stacked in the trunk of the car, on the front bumper of the car, and at the foot of the front passenger seat.

Although the Stanley cup brand has been around since 1913, its 40-ounce Quencher cup and related limited-edition styles and colors have developed a recent cult-like following in the United States and abroad. The stainless steel reusable water bottles have now gained widespread attention on social media platforms like TikTok.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” said the Roseville Police Department.

