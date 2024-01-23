Ongoing Manhunt For 2 Inmates, 1 Held For Murder, Who Escaped Arkansas Jail

Jatonia Bryant (left) and Noah Roush (right) shown in this combined photo. (Courtesy of the Jefferson County sheriff’s office) / (R) Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

11:52 AM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024

A manhunt is now underway for two inmates, including one with a previous murder charge, who escaped an Arkansas jail at the start of this week.

On Monday morning, authorities from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) found that Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, had vanished from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, approximately 39 miles southeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Bryant was in custody on probable cause for capital murder in a 2023 shooting. Meanwhile, Roush was being held on probable cause for residential burglary, property theft, and he is also a suspect in a previous murder case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials stated that the two men are “considered dangerous” and that they “should only be approached by law enforcement personnel.”

“Both individuals are to be considered dangerous and should only be approached by law enforcement personnel,” the JCSO said in its press release. “All efforts are being made at this moment to apprehend these suspects. The JCSO is working in cooperation with the Pine Bluff Police Department Vice and Narcotics, Arkansas State Police, And Arkansas Department of Correction to locate these individuals.”

It is still unknown how the two were able to escape jail, but police believe that they escaped sometime “in the last two days.”

In an effort to find the men, Pine Bluff police, Arkansas State Police, and the state’s Department of Correction are now collaborating with Jefferson County officials.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roush or Bryant or anyone with knowledge of who helped them escape is being encouraged to call the Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association at 870-541-5300, Lieutenant Terry Wingard at 870-510-0395, Captain Yohance Brunson at 870-692-3376, or JCSO at (870) 541-5351.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

