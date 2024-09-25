Wisconsin City’s ‘Clerical Error’ Results In Thousands Of Duplicate Ballots Sent Out To Voters

Absentee ballots are prepared to be mailed at the Wake County Board of Elections on September 17, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:57 PM – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wisconsin Republican Representative Tom Tiffany has demanded an investigation into the cause of a “clerical error” that resulted in over 2,000 voters in the swing state to receive duplicate ballots.

“The City of Madison really prides itself on being extremely transparent in our election administration,” stated Madison city’s communicators director, Dylan Brogan. “On the day we found out a clerical error occurred, we immediately reached out to voters.”

Although Brogan attempted to downplay the major error, Tiffany (R-Wis.) still demanded an independent investigation into the matter.

“The City of Madison clerk said the duplicate absentee ballots were sent to one ward yesterday,” Tiffany posted on X. “Now, they say it’s 10. There needs to be an independent investigation now, not after the election.”

Wisconsin is an extremely important swing state, as President Joe Biden previously edged out Trump in the state by less than 21,000 votes in 2020.

“This can’t just be swept under the rug,” Tiffany continued. “The people responsible for this need to be held accountable.”

Tiffany also pointed out that the ballots do not have a barcode on them. He attached a picture of the ballots sent out while questioning Madison officials’ “failsafe” claims.

“Voters deserve clear answers regarding the full scope of this blunder, how the city plans to restore public confidence in its ability to accurately administer the election, and assurances that those responsible are held accountable,” Tiffany wrote in a letter addressed to the city.

The clerk’s office described the blunder as a “data processing error,” arguing that the identical barcodes serve as a safeguard because even if both ballots were scanned, only one would be accepted, despite having two physical ballots, a claim that has since been contested by Tiffany.

Additionally, Brogan went on to say that the mistake occurred “after two identical files were merged,” populating double the amount of ballots that were supposed to be created. The clerk’s office has begun reaching out to voters who received both ballots after they recognized the error. The voters have been directed to destroy one of the ballots and submit the other.

“Despite duplicate ballots being sent out, we will only accept one ballot from every voter, and when we get them back, we will make sure that we only have one ballot,” said Deputy Clerk of the City of Madison, Jim Verbick.

Despite Tiffany’s wishes, Brogan also said that no third party would be investigating the mistake at this time, instead he would be responding to all of the questions and concerns Tiffany brought up in the letter address.

