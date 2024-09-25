Argentina’s President Milei Criticizes United Nations, Refers To Org. As A ‘Leviathan’

Javier Milei, President of Argentina, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a wider conflict in the Middle East. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

5:58 PM – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

While Argentina’s President Javier Milei spoke at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly, he criticized the organization by calling it a “Leviathan” monster.

During the assembly, Milei rejected the organization’s “Pact for the Future” and pledged instead an “agenda of freedom.”

“As the ‘Pact for the Future’ purports to dictate, this long list of errors and contradictions has led to a loss of credibility for the United Nations before the citizens of the free world,” Milei said. “I’d like to issue a warning here we are coming to the end of a cycle: Collectivism and moral posturing and the woke agenda is coming up against reality. There are no further credible solutions to the real problems of the world.”

He also stated that the U.N. has become “powerless” in its key role to help prevent conflicts.

Milei also attacked the organization’s future pact adopted on Sunday, calling it “socialist” and said the U.N.’s remit had become “distorted.”

“It has become a multi-tentacled Leviathan that seeks to decide what each nation state should do and how the citizens of the world should live,” Milei said. “The same always happens with the ideas of the left. They design a model according to what human beings should do, and when things turn out differently, they repress, restrict and curtail their freedom.”

Milei accused the U.N. of turning into “one of the main proponents of systemic violations of freedom,” citing the organization’s support for the COVID pandemic lockdowns and allowing “bloody dictatorships” such as Venezuela to sit on the Human Rights Council “without reproach.”

“For this reason, I’d like to officially express our dissent on the pact for the future that was signed on Sunday, and I invite all nations of the free world to support us, not only in the U.N. in relation to this pact, but also in the establishment of a new agenda for this noble institution that is the agenda for freedom,” Milei declared.

Milei is currently battling to restore Argentina’s economic stability after years of crisis, with tough austerity measures that are helping to turn around the aggravating a recession.

