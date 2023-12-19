Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Gets ‘Final’ Hearing In Fight To Block Extradition To The U.S.

A giant billboard in Melbourne on September 5, 2023 calls for the release of WikiLeaks founder, Australian Julian Assange. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

2:55 PM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is getting a final hearing in his appeal to not be extradited to the United States.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, it was announced that Assange will appear in front of London’s highest court in late February.

Assange’s legal team has been fighting extradition charges since he was removed from Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2019 and thrown into the U.K.’s Belmarsh Prison.

He faces 175-years in an American prison on charges under the 1917 Espionage Act for reporting on war crimes committed by the U.S. during the global war on terror.

The journalist’s wife, Stella, stressed that the hearing may be the last attempt to stop the U.K. from handing Assange over to U.S. authorities.

Press freedom groups across the board reportedly believe the Biden administration’s persecution of Assange is the gravest threat to press freedoms.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!