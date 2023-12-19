Over 170 Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Clients To Be Named In Unsealed Court Documents In 2024

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

A New York federal judge has ordered for the release of documents that will reportedly name Jeffrey Epstein’s clients and associates in early 2024.

The records are a part of a settled civil case in which it is claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s incarcerated former partner, facilitated the sexual abuse of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

However, the 2017 settlement’s terms were kept anonymous.

Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 for sex trafficking minors and obtaining underage girls for Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

In addition to girls, there have also been allegations that Maxwell and Epstein had also acquired underage boys, however, the specifics of those claims do not at this time indicate any proof, since none have since come forward to law enforcement or the media.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The release is scheduled for January 1st thanks to the efforts of Judge Loretta Preska. However, she forewarned that many names would still not be disclosed.

Epstein’s accomplices and possibly “innocent” colleagues may have their names made public if they had not successfully fought to keep them out of the civil action.

More than 150 people are anticipated to be identified in hundreds of documents that will reveal additional information about Epstein’s sex trafficking of minors in a number of U.S. cities and countries.

Prosecutors say that between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell and Epstein collaborated to locate minors, “groom” them, and then lure them to travel to Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida, and New Mexico, among other locations.

Some underage victims who spoke to reporters and law enforcement asserted that they were directed to give “massages” and perform other tasks, which then eventually led to being sexually assaulted.

