Whoopi Goldberg Tells Voters ‘Don’t Fall For’ Kai Trump’s Speech

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:16 AM – Saturday, July 20, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg is urging voters to “not fall” for Kai Trump’s Republican National Convention (RNC) speech about her grandpa, former President Donald Trump.

“I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they’re trying to humanize [Trump] and change your idea about who this guy is,” Goldberg said on Thursday’s episode of the View, “Don’t fall for that.”

Goldberg’s comments come after the 17-year-old told the RNC audience that the former president was “just a normal grandpa” on Wednesday night.

“When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me,” she also said, before repeating the common Trump talking point that the “media” was demonizing him. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”

The host of The View also reaffirmed her belief that Biden is qualified to seek reelection. She remarked, “I don’t care how old you are, I don’t care if you can’t put two sentences together. If you get the job done, then I’m gonna follow you because that’s what I’m looking for.”

