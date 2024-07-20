4 Dead, Including 2 Kids, In Brooklyn Stabbing

Funeral Held For NYPD Detective Killed During Attempted Robbery In Queens HAMPTON BAYS, NY – FEBRUARY 20: An NYPD officer arrives for the funeral service of fallen NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen at the Church of St. Rosalie, February 20, 2019 in Hampton Bays, New York. Thousands of area police officers and law enforcement personnel attended the funeral. Simonsen was killed by friendly fire while responding with fellow NYPD officers to a robbery at a store in Queens last week. Simonsen is survived by his wife and mother and will be interned at Jamesport Cemetery in nearby Riverhead, New York. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:43 PM – Saturday, July 20, 2024

Four people have died, including two children, in a stabbing at a Brooklyn, New York, home.

Advertisement

On Friday, police were called to 1590 West 8th St. near Avenue P to respond to an assault in progress.

NYPD officers found Fayzidva Mavlyuda, 56, dead with multiple knife wounds to her neck and wrapped in a blanket, authorities and a source said.

According to the sources, a laundry bag that had been tucked away in the closet contained the stabbed bodies of the two children, a 4-year-old boy named Timur Shavkatov and a 5-year-old girl named Kamila Shavkatova.

Maftuna Khakimova, the 27-year-old wife, was discovered close by with several stab wounds.

Mavlyuda’s 24-year-old son was taken into custody at the residence, where a domestic dispute was believed to have sparked the violence.

“Then the perp’s brother gets there and flips out,” a police source said of Mavlyuda’s other son, adding the man arrived and began screaming, “Where are my wife and kids?”

Charges have not been publicly announced. Additional details surrounding the killings, including motive, were not immediately known.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!