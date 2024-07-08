Whoopi Goldberg Says She Supports Biden And ‘Doesn’t Care If He’s Pooped His Pants’

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:22 PM – Monday, July 8, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg has stated on ABC’s “The View” that she would support Biden regardless of his physical and mental state and does not care if “he’s pooped his pants.”

“I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, OK. Maybe it’s time to go,” Goldberg said.

“I have poopy days all the time, all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine,” Goldberg said as the crowd chuckled. “Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point. So, I’m just simply saying, yeah. There are two debates, and if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says, Get rid of him.”

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro said she was “pissed” because of “breathless reporting” regarding Biden’s ability to win re-election and raged against the people who want him to drop out of the race.

“It almost feels like media malpractice for them, trying to score the winning goal against Biden,” she said. “Who can have the gotcha moment? They’ve been splicing, dicing, cubing everything, he says, putting it on a microscopic slide, and looking at it under all sorts of magnifying glasses.”

Navarro urged the media to “give some clarity to their coverage,” suggesting that in their efforts to fact-check Biden they too are making “mistakes.”

