Briefing Room Blowout: Press Unloads On KJP Regarding Reported Parkinson’s Disease Expert’s WH Visit

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on July 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. During the briefing reporters asked a range of questions pertaining to the upcoming NATO summit and U.S. President Joe Biden’s health. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

Tuesday, July 8, 2024

Chaos erupted in Monday’s White House press briefing leading to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolding the media.

Advertisement

“I do take offense to what was just happening at the beginning of this briefing,” Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Reporters launched questions regarding why a neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist were listed on public White House visitor logs and whether or not those specific visits were related to President Joe Biden’s health.

Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden had been seen by a neurological specialist three times, but refused to divulge any further detail.

“There are thousands of military personnel who come onto this White House,” Jean-Pierre said. “Many of them get the care from the White House medical unit. And so we need to be super careful. The medical unit hosts a wide range of specialists, from dermatologists through neurologists. And so I cannot speak to every person, because there’s actually security reasons to protect their privacy. We respect and protect people’s privacy.”

CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe pressed Jean-Pierre on why she could not confirm names that were released on visitor logs.

“We cannot share names of specialists, broadly,” Jean-Pierre reiterated. “From a dermatologist to a neurologist, we cannot share names. There are security reasons.”

O’Keefe said he was “missed” about how Jean-Pierre passed information to the White House press corps.

“You answer incorrectly and then you have to come back and clean it up,” O’Keefe said.

“I didn’t answer the question incorrectly,” Jean-Pierre said. “That is not true. I was asked about a medical exam. I was asked about a physical. That was in the line of question that I answered and I said no, he did not have a medical exam, and I stand by that. The president stands by that. He had a verbal check in, that’s something that the president has a couple times a week. A couple times a week.”

This blow out came after a report from the New York Post revealed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor at the White House residence clinic in January.

One America News’ Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige asked Biden on Sunday if he had been seen by a Parkinson’s doctor. Biden did not reply.

Jean-Pierre lectured the press on its behavior following the heated exchange.

“I try to respect you, and I hope you try to respect me,” Jean-Pierre said. “And we literally do everything that we can, my team does everything that we can to make sure we get the answers to you. That’s what we do. And sometimes we disagree, sometimes we are not in agreement. But you know what? That’s democracy.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!