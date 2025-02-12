Whoopi Goldberg And ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Elon Musk’s Son’s Name

Whoopi Goldberg attends the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:48 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The hosts of ABC’s “The View” made snide remarks against Elon Musk’s son on Wednesday’s episode, when they mocked his four-year-old son over his rare name, X Æ A-XII.

During their roundtable, the co-hosts were responding to a televised briefing from the Oval Office on Tuesday evening, in which Musk discussed some of what he has uncovered while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

President Donald Trump was behind his desk throughout the briefing, as Musk was to the president’s right. “Lil X,” as Musk calls his son, was also in the room at the time, which was noticeable to Goldberg.

“Yeah, so yesterday Elon Musk took his son X to a press conference —” Goldberg began. “X?” co host Joy Behar asked. Goldberg, shaking her head, said, “I did not name the child.” Behar asked again, “That’s the kid’s name?” “And I don’t want to hear any more mess about our names. Okay?” Goldberg — whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson — quipped. “Anyhoo, he took little X —” “And little Instagram,” Behar joked, but co host Sara Haines pointed out that Musk did not own Instagram. “He doesn’t own Instagram, he just took Lil X with him,” Goldberg said. “To a press conference in the Oval Office to defend himself against critics who say he should not have the power to gut the federal agency.”

However, not everyone saw it the way Goldberg and her left-wing co hosts did.

One person commented: “It seems they CAN sink lower. Such Trash!” Another user added: “This is BULL!!!! they are the absolute worst.”

During the briefing, Musk also revealed that there are people who are “probably dead” that are still receiving social security checks.

“Reexamination of Social Security – we’ve got people in there that are 150-years-old,” Musk stated as Trump signed an executive order.

The latest executive order will be used to cut the federal workforce, mandating agencies only to hire “no more than one employee for every four employees” that leave, according to Semafor.

