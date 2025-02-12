Heroic Tennessee Security Guard Prevents Mass Shooting At Nightclub After Swiftly Returning Fire

Police tape blocks off the crime scene (Photo by ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:16 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

A Tennessee security guard has prevented a potential mass shooting by returning fire and wounding the gunman, stopping him after he had fired into a crowd lingering outside a nightclub venue.

The shooting took place on January 26th at around 2 a.m. outside of the Dream nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A gunman ran up to the crowd and began firing off rounds.

Security camera footage shows the security guard quickly jumping into action, raising his rifle and returning fire while the clubgoers jump to the ground.

The security guard returned two dozen rounds of bullets, which ultimately ended up hitting the 24-year-old gunman — who was later arrested after a visit to a local hospital.

The gunman was treated for a non-life-threatening wound to his hand, stemming from the shooting.

Joe Reed, the club’s head of security, responded to the incident by expressing that he believes the attack was premeditated.

“You could tell it was plotted,” Reed stated. “The gun was given to the police department and everything. It was quick action by our licensed security guard who did what he had to do to protect innocent lives.”

“If anyone comes down here with that foolishness, they know now that Dream security has zero tolerance,” he added.

The recent shooting followed a December 1st shooting at the same venue, when a 22-year-old was injured after gunfire erupted inside of the bar during a confrontation. The December shooting prompted the club to increase security measures.

