Who Is Scott McAfee, Judge Overseeing Trump’s Georgia Election Probe

Superior Court of Fulton County

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

12:42 PM PT – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Judge Scott McAfee has been assigned to oversee President Donald Trump’s most recent indictment, over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump and 18 other co-defendants were charged in the 98-page indictment on Monday night, conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The 41-count document claimed that the 19 defendants “unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise.”

Trump alone faces 13 charges and his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has also been charged with 13 counts.

Trump’s Charges:

Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Conspiracy to commit impersonating an officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

False statements and writings

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

False statements and writings

Following his fourth indictment, Trump said “the witch hunt continues.”

But who is the judge assigned to oversee his case?

Judge Scott McAfee is a Georgia native. He is one of the newest judges on the Fulton County Superior Court bench. He was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga).

According to his biography, prior to being appointed to the bench McAfee served as the states Inspector General and also as a prosecutor where he investigated “major drug trafficking organizations, fraud, and illegal firearms possession.”

After McAfee was named Inspector General, Kemp said “his experience as a tough prosecutor equips him to search out fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption, and bring those to justice who break the law.”

McAfee obtained his undergraduate degree from Emory University in 2010 and his law degree from the University of Georgia in 2013.

President Trump has been given until noon on August 25th to turn himself in.

