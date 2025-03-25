White House: Ukraine And Russia Have Agreed To ‘Eliminate Use Of Force’ In The Black Sea

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems) “Stinger” anti-aircraft weapon as they scan for possible air targets, onboard a Maritime Guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine boat (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:27 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

The White House announced on Tuesday that Trump officials were able to negotiate an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea, marking a significant step closer towards a peace deal between the two feuding countries.

“The United States reiterated to both sides President Donald J. Trump’s imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement,” the White House stated.

Ukraine and Russia “have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea,” while also developing measures to “ban strikes against energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine,” according to White House readouts.

Within the readout talks with the U.S., Russia stated that the agreement would last 30 days, with the “possibility of extending and withdrawing from the agreement in case of non-compliance by one of the parties.”

The White House also made an arrangement with Russia, agreeing to lift economic sanctions on Russian companies as long as the Black Sea ceasefire takes effect.

“The United States will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transaction,” the readout continued.

Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that if either country feels the other has broken the deal — they should take up the issue with the U.S. in order to resolve the dispute.

“For the effective implementation of the arrangements, it is important to hold additional technical consultations as soon as possible to agree on all the details and technical aspects of the implementation, monitoring and control of the arrangements,” stated Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“The Ukrainian side emphasizes that all movement by Russia of it military vessels outside of astern part of the Black Sea will constitute violation of the spirit of this agreement, will be regarded as violation of the commitment to ensure safe navigation of the Black Sea and threat to the national security of Ukraine,” Umerov continued. “In this case Ukraine will have full right to exercise right to self-defense.”

Additionally, White House officials also highlighted that it “remains committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.”

