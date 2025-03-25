Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection For Ex-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:22 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service Protection for former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Monday, the federal agency confirmed that Mayorkas no longer had Secret Service protection.

Mayorkas, who allegedly denied Trump stronger Secret Service protection after multiple assassination attempts on his life, had his taxpayer-funded security detail extended for six months by former President Joe Biden.

The former Homeland Security Secretary would have had protection until mid-July if Trump had not been directed for it to be revoked.

“Per executive memorandum of the President, the protective detail for former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been discontinued,” a Secret Service spokesperson told The New York Post.

“To ensure the integrity of our operations, we cannot comment on the specifics of our protective means and methods.”

According to the Washington Post, the Secret Service was notified Friday that Mayorkas was losing his protection.

