White House Reveals This Year’s Holiday Decorations And Theme: ‘A Season Of Peace And Light’

A carousel surrounds the White House Christmas Tree during a media preview of the 2024 holiday decorations at the White House on December 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. The theme for this year’s White House holiday decorations is “Season of Peace and Light.” (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:30 AM – Monday, December 2, 2024

Over 200 volunteers and hired holiday decorators, alongside President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, have decked out the White House in decorations in an attempt to share a message of “peace and light,” presenting its bright Christmas and New Years holiday display.

On Monday, Jill revealed this year’s holiday theme for the White House, a “Season of Peace and Light.”

The White House stated that the idea behind the theme is to encourage the more than 100,000 visitors who pass through the doors during Christmas time to “embrace the peace and light of the holiday season.”

“As we celebrate our final holiday season here in the White House, we are guided by the values we hold sacred: faith, family, service to our country, kindness towards our neighbors, and the power of community and connection,” the Bidens said in a statement included in a welcome letter to visitors as part of the White House holiday guidebook.

“It has been the honor of our lives to serve as your president and first lady,” the couple said. “Our hope is for the nation to be blessed with the peace and light of the holiday season. We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Reportedly, over 300 volunteers have worked for over a week setting up the decorations.

The decorations include 83 Christmas trees, more than 9,800 feet of ribbon, around 28,000 ornaments, as well as more than 165,000 holiday lights.

The theme also includes a collection of bells hanging in the East Colonnade that are said to symbolize the “peaceful sounds of the holiday season,” a carb-heavy display in the China Room with a scene depicting a baker’s bench and artisanal breads to remind “guests of the peaceful, patient, and loving process of baking bread,” a tree dedicated to Gold Star families with the names of fallen service members written on ornaments, a reflective canopy in the East Room that “wraps the ceiling and windows, surrounding guests in a peaceful snowfall” and a “cascade of peace doves flying above” the Cross Hall.

The decorations will be open to the public for viewing on Tuesday the 3rd.

