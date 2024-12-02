Sanders Backs Musk and DOGE in Push to Cut Defense Spending: ‘Elon Musk Is Right’

US Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent from Vermont, speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:48 AM – Monday, December 2, 2024

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently came out in support of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as it seeks to dramatically reform and reduce government spending.

Advertisement

“Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions. Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change,” Sanders (I-Vt.) announced in an X post.

Former Representative, Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), welcomed Sanders into the fold, as bipartisan support for government downsizing increases.

“Welcome home, Bernie,” Gaetz wrote in an X post.

The unlikely unification appeared after President-elect Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE, with the goal being to “slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures,” and downsize federal agencies.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Trump wrote when announcing DOGE.

Although DOGE plans to coordinate with Trump’s incoming administration, the organization is not an official government department and will operate as an outside entity.

Sanders has long been a critic of the federal government’s defense budget, arguing that the funds would better be spent under social programs.

“Somehow, we never have enough money for health care, education, or housing, but always have more than enough money for a bloated and wasteful Defense Department that cannot even pass an independent audit. It’s time to change our national priorities. NOW,” Bernie previously stated.

Additionally, California Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) recently indicated that Democrats would be willing to work with Musk and Ramaswamy to slash the defense budget, citing “waste, fraud and abuse.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!