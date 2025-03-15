WH Withdraws Adam Boehler’s Nomination For U.S. Hostage Envoy, Will Continue As ‘Special Government Employee’ 

US Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler speaks during a US hostage and wrongful detainee flag raising ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:42 PM – Saturday, March 15, 2025

The Trump administration has withdrawn Adam Boehler’s nomination to serve as presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Advertisement

On Friday, the White House confirmed the decision but noted Boehler would still work for the president.

“Adam Boehler will continue to serve President Trump as a special government employee focused on hostage negotiations,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Boehler, who has been attempting to obtain the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, will continue hostage-related work as a “special government employee,” a position that does not require Senate confirmation.

“Adam played a critical role in negotiating the return of Marc Fogel from Russia. He will continue this important work to bring wrongfully detained individuals around the world home,” Leavitt said.

In January, Trump appointed Boehler as special presidential envoy for hostage problems, but his confirmation hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!