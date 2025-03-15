Heartwarming Moment Of Trump With Musk’s Son ‘Lil X’ Goes Viral

U.S. President Donald Trump and Æ A-Xii, the son of White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn on March 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is headed to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:53 PM – Saturday, March 15, 2025

A heartwarming moment between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s son has gone viral on social media.

On Friday, the White House page posted a picture of the president alongside Musk’s son, also known as “Lil X,” headed to the famous chopper. The picture had reached over 5 million views as of Saturday morning.

Videos and photos of Trump, 78, and Lil X, 4, posted to X show the two leaving the White House, with Musk’s son in a black coat with a USA pin. Lil X is seen jumping and hopping with enthusiasm as they go down a little ramp into Marine Force One.

Musk responded to a picture of Trump and his son saying “that’s a happy picture.”

Many X users praised the president and the heartwarming moment with one user saying, “this [is] what happens when you have a man in office that loves his family, loves his country! Get on board people!”

“It’s lovely to see [Lil] X feels that comfortable with President Trump,” wrote another poster. “Day by day we see Elon and President together. You can fake that people say but X is playful with President trump. Kids don’t know how to fake things or relationships. There is only love.”

