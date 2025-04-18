WH Replaces Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website ‘Full Of Inaccuracies’ With New Information On Virus Origins

(Top) photo screenshot: whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/ / (Bottom) TOPSHOT – An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on April 17, 2020. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

6:15 PM – Friday, April 18, 2025

In addition to launching a re-designed COVID.gov website on Friday that revealed the “true origins” of the COVID-19 virus, the Trump administration chastised former Democrat officials and the media for enforcing stringent regulations, rejecting the idea that the virus originated in a lab, and shooting down alternative medicine.

“This administration prioritizes transparency over all else,” a senior administration official told Fox News Digital Friday. “The American people deserve to know the truth about the COVID pandemic, and we will always find ways to reach communities with that message.”

Being previously devoted to promoting the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans, the website now guides readers through evidence of the lab leak theory, which was initially shot down by Democrats who claimed it was a “racist conspiracy theory.”

The website also mentions how former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci promoted the idea that COVID-19 originated naturally in China, from a “wet market” nearby in Wuhan.

Former President Joe Biden has since pardoned Fauci for “any offenses against” the United States that he “may have” committed.

“‘The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2’ publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was promoted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally,” the site states, while launching into five bullet points on the origins of the virus.

The new website explains that a biological feature of the virus was not present in nature. It also points out that China’s “foremost SARs research lab” is located in Wuhan, China, the location of the first coronavirus case, and that: “if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced.”

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists and media outlets dismissed that the COVID-19 virus originated from a lab leak, but the Trump administration’s CIA confirmed earlier in 2025 that this scenario was the most likely case.

In 2023, former FBI Director Christopher Wray and the Department of Energy also stated that there was evidence linking COVID-19 to a lab leak.

Meanwhile, the website explains to visitors how COVID-era regulations, like mask requirements and social distancing, came to be.

“The ‘six feet apart’ social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small business across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science,” it states. “During closed-door testimony, Dr. Fauci testified that guidance ‘sort of just appeared.” “There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19. Public health officials flip-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data — causing a massive uptick in public distrust.”

The website states that the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic of the House Oversight Committee provided the page’s content directly.

“Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency,” the website states under a portion called “COVID-19 misinformation.” “Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions.”

In 2020, before U.S. intelligence officials, including Wray and the Department of Energy, announced that the virus most likely originated in Wuhan, China from a wet market — Trump claimed to have seen evidence that the virus originated there at the nearby lab, a claim that was rejected by a slew of media sources.

Since then, numerous publications have now released articles demonstrating the theory’s “plausibility.” For example, the New York Times published a piece in March asserting that the scientific community had “badly misled” the public in an attempt to stifle the theory, despite the fact that the outlet’s own writer had labeled it “racist.”

