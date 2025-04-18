Media Focus On Illegal Immigrant’s Story, Ignoring Justice For Maryland Mom Murdered By Illegal

OAN’s Alicia Summers
6:00 PM – Friday, April 18, 2025
Two illegal immigration cases… two very different tales. NBC, CBS, and ABC completely ignored the conviction of the illegal immigrant who raped and murdered Maryland mother of five, Rachel Morin. Instead, according to the Media Research Center’s Curtis Houck, they spent over 64 minutes of sympathetic airtime on Kilmar Abrego Garcia — an illegal immigrant with past MS-13 ties who was deported to El Salvador. The networks framed him as a “Maryland man” and “father” who was “mistakenly deported” — never mind that he faced threats from a rival gang in that country, and could’ve been deported elsewhere. Court records show his now-wife filed a protective order against him in 2021, saying he punched her, made her bleed, and tore her clothes. Yet Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador to meet him — not Rachel Morin’s grieving mother Patty, who lives in his state. That’s the mainstream media’s agenda on full display. Curtis Houck, Managing Editor at NewsBusters, who’s been tracking this from the start joins Alicia Summers.