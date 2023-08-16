WH Press Sec Mocked For Deleted Tweet Stating She Ran For President

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:05 PM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, after she posted a now deleted tweet where she said she ran for president.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Jean-Pierre was made fun of by X users after she made a post where she said, “When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind.”

The mocking began after the secretary’s post, with some claiming that she mistakenly logged into her X account instead of logging into President Biden’s to post the tweet.

For example, one user chimed in and stated that the accidental post: “is a perfect microcosm of the entire Biden presidency.”

Simon Ateba, Today News Africa’s Chief White House correspondent, also joined in on the jokes, saying: “Oh wow! They tweeted from the wrong account! @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre has not run for President, at least to the best of my knowledge.”

This is not the first time that Jean-Pierre has been taunted on the internet.

In the midst of skyrocketing inflation in July of last year, Jean-Pierre made the absurd claim that “we are stronger economically than we have ever been.”

Days after Maui was struck by the most destructive United States wildfire in more than a century, Jean-Pierre mispronounced the names of the two Democrat senators from Hawaii and even misgendered one of them.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts