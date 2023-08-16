WH Press Sec Mocked For Deleted Tweet Stating She Ran For President

OAN’s Abril Elfi
4:05 PM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, after she posted a now deleted tweet where she said she ran for president. 

On Tuesday, Jean-Pierre was made fun of by X users after she made a post where she said, “When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind.”

The mocking began after the secretary’s post, with some claiming that she mistakenly logged into her X account instead of logging into President Biden’s to post the tweet. 

For example, one user chimed in and stated that the accidental post: “is a perfect microcosm of the entire Biden presidency.”

Simon Ateba, Today News Africa’s Chief White House correspondent, also joined in on the jokes, saying: “Oh wow! They tweeted from the wrong account! @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre has not run for President, at least to the best of my knowledge.”

This is not the first time that Jean-Pierre has been taunted on the internet.

In the midst of skyrocketing inflation in July of last year, Jean-Pierre made the absurd claim that “we are stronger economically than we have ever been.”  

Days after Maui was struck by the most destructive United States wildfire in more than a century, Jean-Pierre mispronounced the names of the two Democrat senators from Hawaii and even misgendered one of them.

