WH Criticizes GOP Efforts To Impeach Mayorkas

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds a press conference at a U.S. Border Patrol station on January 08, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

11:36 AM –Thursday, January 18, 2024

The White House has pushed back against Republicans efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Advertisement

In a memo released on Thursday, White House Oversight Spokesperson Ian Sams stated that the push to impeach Mayorkas is a “stunt” and shows blatant disregard for the constitution.

Sams also claimed that Mayorkas is actively working to find solutions to a problem he says congressional Republicans have spent years refusing to solve.

His comments came while the House Homeland Security was holding its second and final hearing on impeaching the secretary.

Representative Mark Green (R-Tenn.), Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, spoke at the meeting. He highlighted how Secretary Mayorkas refuses to enforce the law.

“As we learned in last week’s hearing, as many as 85% of illegal aliens are currently being released on Secretary Mayorkas’s watch,” he said. “The secretary himself admitted this during a trip to Eagle Pass just this week.”

The committee plans to vote on an impeachment resolution on January 31st.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!