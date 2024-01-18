Melania Trump Describes Her Mom As ‘A Ray Of Light In The Darkest Days’ During Funeral

Former US President Donald Trump (center right) stands with his wife Melania Trump (2L) their son Barron Trump (center left) and father-in-law Viktor Knavs, as the coffin carrying the remains of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady’s mother, is carried into the Church of Bethesda by the Sea for her funeral, in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 18, 2024. Former first lady Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs, 78, died January 9, 2024 in Miami following an undisclosed illness. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)

In a funeral ceremony held in Florida, Melania Trump grieved the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, while surrounded by loved ones and family members.

On Thursday, the former first lady delivered an emotional eulogy in front of 100 or so mourners at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

“In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy,” she said. “Our bond was unbreakable.” “Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations,” Melania continued. “With her beauty and impeccable sense of style she turned heads. But it was her unwavering dedication and hard work that made her exceptional.”

Melania Trump was accompanied to the funeral by her father, Viktor Knavs, her husband, Donald Trump, and their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump.

During her speech, Melania also touched on her mother’s relationship with Barron. She explained how the two had a very tight bond as Knavs lived with Barron at a certain point in his childhood.

She “showered [Barron] with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion.”

Additionally, three of the 45th president’s children from previous marriages, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany Trump, and their spouses were present for the occasion. Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump’s sister Elizabeth Trump Grau, and Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) were also seen entering the church for the funeral service.

After winning the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Trump, Knav’s son-in-law, praised her in his victory speech.

“I want to thank her incredible, beautiful mother who passed away a few days ago,” Trump said. “And she’s up there, way up there. She’s looking down and she’s so proud of us,” he told the crowd.

“And I just want to say to Amalija, you are special, one of the most special people I’ve ever known,” he added.

Knavs passed away on January 9th in Miami, Florida, due to an undisclosed illness. It was announced in a social media post by her daughter, former first lady Melania Trump.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” the former first lady wrote. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she continued.

