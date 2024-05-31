West Virginia Sen. Manchin Registers As Independent, Leaving Democrat Party Behind

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during the third annual Axios What’s Next Summit at the Planet Word Museum on March 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. With a focus on the future of the workspace and how artificial intelligence will play a role policy, news and other disciplines, the summit heard from members of Congress, Biden cabinet secretaries and media executives. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:28 AM – Friday, May 31, 2024

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a longtime Democrat, announced that he is leaving the Democrat party and will be switching to register as an Independent.

In a news release on Friday, Manchin, who is not running for re-election in the Senate, declared that he would be switching his party affiliation at the West Virginia State Capitol.

“From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what’s best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics. Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together. It’s who I am. It’s who I will always be. I have never seen America through a partisan lens,” Manchin said.

“However, since becoming a United States Senator in 2010, I have seen both the Democrat and Republican parties leave West Virginia and our country behind for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy. Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground. To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an Independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority.”

The decision comes after reports surfaced in the news regarding how Manchin was encouraged to run for governor of The Mountain State by moderate Republicans who were unsatisfied with the party’s nominee, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va).

At the time, Manchin downplayed the rumors, but he also said that he would not completely rule it out. He also expressed that the Democrat nominee, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, is a good friend.

“I heard that this morning, the rumors. I’ve supported my friend Steve Williams, we’ve known each other for 40 years, got him involved. He’s a good person. I don’t know what’s going on. So basically, I’ll just wait until I go home,” Manchin said.

Manchin’s announcement left many questions unanswered, as he did not disclose whether he will continue caucusing with Democrats in the Senate, where they currently have a slim majority. Additionally, he had not yet indicated if he would be running for gubernatorial office in the near future.

“The talk about the possibility of Joe Manchin running for West Virginia governor again is real,” wrote Hoppy Kercheval, a news anchor and one of the state’s most recognizable media figures.

The Democrat primary is now over and Manchin could not run for governor as a Democrat. However, his surprising decision to become an Independent opens the door for a bid for the governor’s spot or even a possible re-election effort in the Senate.

