Trump Raises $34.8M Following Thursday’s Verdict

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist as he arrives back at Trump Tower after being convicted in his criminal trial in New York City, on May 30, 2024.

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:15 AM – Friday, May 31, 2024

The Trump campaign announced that following the 45th president’s “guilty” verdict, Donald Trump raised a record-breaking sum from small-dollar donors, with the campaign describing it as “the biggest day ever recorded.”

Senior campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said that within minutes of the verdict “our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors.”

Not only did the campaign break the daily record by raising $34.8 million from small-dollar donations, but 29.7% of Thursday’s funds were given by first-time donors to the WinRed platform, the website that Trump uses to help fundraise for his campaign.

“President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country,” the campaign said in a release. “President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict.”

On Thursday, a jury of 12 found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. The Manhattan jury reached the verdict in just over 11 hours.

