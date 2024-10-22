Washington: Neighbors Claim Juvenile Shot His Parents And Siblings Before Arrest

(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Tuesday, October 22, 2024

A teenage boy has been arrested after allegedly killing his parents and three younger siblings, and injuring his sister.

On Monday, authorities responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. at a home in the Lake Alice Road neighborhood in Fall City, Washington.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody but their identity was not released due to being a minor.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that three children and two adults were killed in the incident.

Even though police have not released the relationships the victims and the suspect had to one another, neighbors claimed that the teen killed his parents and siblings, except one sister who managed to escape.

The teen girl was reportedly shot twice and taken to the hospital after receiving medical help from a neighbor. Officials stated that she is in “satisfactory” condition.

The young girl who survived the shooting reportedly called 9-1-1 from inside a bathroom.

KCSO Public Information Officer Mike Mellis said that detectives are currently probing the shooting as being a possible domestic violence event.

“It’s very early stages of this investigation, but it’s going to affect many people,” Mellis added. “I can say that it’s going to be really a tragic event for the community, for anybody who has any connection out here.”

According to officials, the 15-year-old will face first or second-degree murder charges.

The 15-year-old is set to make his first court appearance later this week.

In a letter to families from the Snoqualmie Valley School District, Superintendent Dan Schlotfeldt, said:

“This morning, our community was struck by the devastating news of an incident in Fall City involving multiple school-age victims. We currently understand that the family involved did not attend our schools, however, we recognize that events like this can affect all of us, including our students. Our schools will have counselors and support staff available throughout the week to provide assistance to any student who may need someone to talk to during this difficult time. Please encourage your child to reach out if they are struggling or have questions. We are committed to supporting our students and staff. If you have concerns or need further assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact your school’s counseling office. Thank you for your ongoing support of our students and community.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

