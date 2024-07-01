Washington D.C. Beefing Up Security Ahead Of NATO Summit

The skyline of Washington, DC, including the US Capitol building, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and National Mall, is seen from the air, January 29, 2010. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB

OAN’s Jacob Miller

4:21 PM – Monday, July 1, 2024

Washington D.C. officials are beefing up security ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in the Capitol.

Mayor Murial Bowser and public safety leaders announced security measures on Monday.

They stressed that there will be road closures and heavier-than-usual traffic next week as leaders from NATO countries descend on the city.

Additionally, the leaders said that they are being extra vigilant of potential security threats. However, they have claimed that there is no immediate threat.

Meanwhile, police say they are ready for the summit by claiming they are always prepared for problems that spark up at the Capitol.

“We are always prepared,” D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said. “We have a civil disturbance unit who will be prepared and on standby. But we also have, other partners here in the regional area that will also support us in that space. As you as we’ve talked about the partners that are here today, we’ll also have a team available to support us in the event we find some increase in violent behavior.”

In the meantime, pro-Palestinian groups are expected to protest next week’s summit amid members’ support for Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Officials say they welcome First Amendment expression, but warn they will crackdown on protests if they get out of hand.

