Steve Bannon Reports To Federal Prison To Serve 4-Month Sentence

4:28 PM – Monday, July 1, 2024

Steve Bannon reported to federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on Monday to begin serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House Committee that investigated the January 6th protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury and was then formally taken into custody.

Before entering prison, in a speech, Bannon was vocally critical of Attorney General Merrick Garland, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Joe Biden.

“I am proud to go to prison,” Bannon told supporters and protesters Monday before reporting to prison. “If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny. If this is what it takes to stand up to the Garland corrupt, criminal DOJ, if this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it.”

When asked what he expects over the next several months, Bannon said, “a Trump victory.”

This comes after Bannon made an emergency request to the Supreme Court last month after a federal appeals court rejected his request to stay out of prison for contempt of Congress. The U.S. Supreme Court also rejected his plea.

Bannon was convicted two years ago on two counts of contempt of Congress, and he was sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022. Since then, Bannon seems to have exhausted all options with his legal team who had been adamantly searching for any possible delays and appeals.

Bannon’s prison sentencing also reportedly stems from his refusal to comply with House Committee subpoenas, as Congressional investigators sought his communications with former President Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon is expected to be out of prison by November.

