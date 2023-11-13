A photo taken on August 30, 2022 shows the site of Gascade and Deutsche ReGas where it is planned to feed the existing OPAL/NEL pipeline network with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, close to the border with Poland. – Lubmin’s industrial infrastructure includes a receiving and distribution station for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and is also the place where the finally canned Nord Stream 2 pipeline for more gas from Russia comes to shore. The construction of a terminal to receive LNG at the site is planned. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

4:26 PM – Monday, November 13, 2023

The Washington Post has found a new suspect in the attack on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

In a recent article, the paper claimed that 48-year-old Roman Chervinsky, a colonel who reportedly served in the Ukrainian Special Forces, was a big player in the planning of the attack.

The report added that the colonel was given orders by Ukraine’s top general at the time, but included that President Volodymyr Zelensky was unaware of the operation.

Meanwhile, Russian officials say they are alarmed by the report, stressing that Ukraine’s allies should be worried that the Zelenksy administration does not seem to be in control of its own country.

“Ukrainian traces of this sabotage, this terrorist act are appearing more and more in various investigations, media reports, it is really so,” Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation said. “We usually look into them with great attention. However, those who conduct the investigation, must take this into consideration and not silence this topic, but strive to make the result of the investigation public. They need to name those who are guilty, those who performed, coordinated and ordered it. All those names must be announced.”

Other reports have pointed out that The Washington Post has changed its stance several times on who conducted the attack on Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

It previously blamed Russia for the attack and denied that the United States had knowledge of it prior. Its reports later changed the point to Ukraine.

