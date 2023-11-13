Biden Refers To Kamala As ‘President Harris’ At WH Event

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces President Joe Biden during an event. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:56 PM – Monday, November 13, 2023

At a White House ceremony on Monday that was meant to commemorate the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas hockey team who won the Stanley Cup, President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “president.”

“Welcome to the White House, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights!” said Biden, who turns 81 on November 20th said. “President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way.”

However, this is not the first time that he has made this sort of blunder. Biden has made the same mistake of referring to the VP as “president” in public settings at least six times before.

Harris, a state attorney general and former senator from California, was seated in the front row of the East Room gathering at the time.

As the oldest president in U.S. history, Biden is still running for re-election in 2024 for another four years. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the 77-year-old former president, is the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

In the event that Biden passes away, steps down, or is otherwise incapacitated while in office, 59-year-old Harris would ultimately take over as president.

Additionally, former White House top strategist under Obama, David Axelrod, stated on Sunday that Democrats should be extremely concerned about Biden’s public comments since many have already suggested he is too mentally incompetent to run for re-election.

“In front of the camera, what he’s projecting is causing people concerns, and that is worrisome,” said Axelrod.

According to a November 5th New York Times survey, 71% of respondents in battleground states believe that Biden is “too old to be an effective president,” compared to only 39% who felt the same about Trump.

