Waltz: Hamas Released Hostages Due To Fear Of Trump

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:21 PM – Tuesday, February 25, 2025

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz says the hostages involved in the Gaza war are being freed due to Hamas fearing President Donald Trump.

“Hamas is listening to the president … 29 hostages are alive today and reunited with their families because the whole world listened when President Trump said there would be all hell to pay after the Biden administration couldn’t get this done for 15 months,” Waltz told “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence B. Jones.

During the statement on Monday, Waltz compared the terrorist organization Hamas to the Islamic State in condemning the treatment of its hostages.

“The needle we are trying to thread now is getting all our hostages out. At the same time though, Hamas will not rule Gaza. Period,” he said. “They have a couple of off-ramps that we put on the table, but Hamas will not rule Gaza. They will not cause another Oct. 7. And we will work with Israel to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

According to the Jewish State, there are still 63 hostages that are remaining in Gaza, which includes 60 men and three women. Meanwhile, 36 of the hostages have been killed, including 35 from October 7th and Hadar Goldin, who was abducted in 2014. Four deceased hostages are expected to be returned this week.

Meanwhile Jerusalem has delayed the release of 620 Palestinian terrorists from Israeli prisons due to what the Israeli government says are repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas.

“Israel will not overlook the inhumane, degrading ceremonies that humiliate our hostages for propaganda,” Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said at Monday’s press briefing.

On Sunday, the White House announced its support for Israel’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian terrorists as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, citing the terrorist organization’s “barbaric treatment” of Israeli hostages.

According to Reuters, U.S. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said that the delay is an “appropriate response” to the terrorist group’s moves.

Hughes also said Trump is ready to support the Jewish State in “whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas.”

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel is pausing the release of Palestinian prisoners, due to violating the current ceasefire-agreement.

“In light of Hamas’ repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies,” said Netanyahu.

As part of the ceasefire-agreement, Israel was expected to release 620 Palestinian terrorists on Saturday, including 50 serving life sentences, 60 serving long terms as well as 47 others who were re-arrested after being released as part of the 2011 swap for hostage Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Hamas is expected to return four additional bodies to Israel on Thursday. This would be the final exchange of Phase 1 of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19th. It is set to end on March 1st.

